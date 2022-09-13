‘We Should Call a Timeout! Now!’ Watch Peyton Manning’s Frantic Real-Time Reaction to His Former Team’s Disastrous Late Game Strategy

Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning did not seem pleased with how his former team handled a fourth down toward the end of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

With just under a minute left, down 17-16, the Broncos had the ball on the Seahawks 46-yard line on fourth down — needing five yards to pick up a first down.

During ESPN 2’s simulcast of the game, which featured the casual commentary from Manning; his brother, Eli Manning; and guest Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports, Peyton Manning practically jumped through the TV screen trying to get the Broncos to call timeout.

“You got three timeouts … I might use one right here,” said Manning, doing the signaling to call for a timeout. “Let’s use one. Let’s talk about this one. Let’s talk about this one … hey, you can try to draw them offsides. Might try to draw them offsides.”

An offsides penalty on the defense would have resulted in an automatic first down for the offense.

“Well, you don’t want to waste that much time, I don’t think,” said Eli Manning.

“Yeah, I think we should call a timeout! Now!” Peyton replied — wildly gesturing for his former team to take a timeout.

The Broncos eventually did take a timeout, but not before the entire play clock had expired. And with just 20 seconds left, they went on to miss a 64-yard field goal that would’ve won the game.

One can only imagine the reaction that Manning would’ve had on the sidelines if he were still quarterbacking the Broncos.

Watch above via ESPN 2.

