Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did a hilariously bad job trying to name this season’s NFL head coaches.

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast – which Kelce hosts with his brother Jason – the two recent SNL guests took some time to react to the NFL’s annual coaches photo. Jason then challenged Travis to name each one. Although Travis initially said “I’m the worst with names but I can tell you teams,” his performance proved that wrong almost immediately.

Going from left to right on the photo, he was off to a good start recognizing Brandon Staley, Brian Daboll, and Kyle Shanahan. It all went downhill after that.

“Chargers, Giants, San Fran… Who the f*ck is that guy?” Travis said while Jason erupted into laughter.

Further down the line, he easily identified New York Jets Coach Robert Saleh. He then went drew blanks on the next three.

“After Jets, nothing. I’ve never seen that man in my f*cking life,” Travis said. “I mean, three in a row I have no idea who these dudes are.”

Zac Taylor, head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, was among that three. Jason made sure he knew.

“You should know him because he’s arguably your biggest rival,” Jason said as a hint to his identity.

Jason seemed particularly shocked by Travis’s inability to name Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen, the Eagles’ former defensive and offensive coordinators that were across the field from Travis during the Super Bowl.

“You don’t know any of the two Eagles coaches that got head coaching jobs,” Jason said through his laughter. Oh my god, this is so good.”

Travis even drew a blank on Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. Both Kelce brothers are from Ohio and went to high school in Cleveland Heights.

“Goddammit,” Travis said when he looked at Stefanski, once again drawing the laughter of his older brother. “There’s no way, man. There’s no way that guy coaches in the NFL.”

Of the 29 coaches pictured, Travis was able to guess 21 of them correctly.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com