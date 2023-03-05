WATCH: Travis Kelce Gets Surprise Assist From Brother Jason Kelce in Hilarious SNL Sketch

Saturday Night Live host and NFL star Travis Kelce got a surprise assist in the form of a cameo by brother and fellow NFL star Jason Kelce.

This week’s edition of Saturday Night Live featured Travis Kelce as guest host and country pop sensation Kelsea Ballerini as the musical guest. Variety reported on Kelce’s hosting gig, noting:

Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is making his “SNL” hosting debut. It also reps the first appearance for Ballerini as musical guest. Her appearance comes after her new EP, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” and its accompanying short film were released on Valentine’s Day. Ballerini is also staging the “Heartfirst” U.S. tour starting off in March.

Kelce teased the appearance with an online mini-sketch promo in which he reenacts a famous scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark as castmembers Ego Nwodom and Bowen Yang look on.

But before Kelce could begin his hosting stint, the cast of the long-running sketch show performed its 937th cold open, a long-running gag in which the show performs a parody — usually related to current events — that ends with performers breaking character and exclaiming “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

The very first cold open — on October 11, 1975 — lasted only 96 seconds and featured Chevy Chase uttering the catchphrase as a confused production assistant on a new show that was then called simply NBC’s Saturday Night. Early cold opens — colds open? — featured Chase performing a pratfall, often in character as then-President Gerald Ford.

It has evolved into an often elaborate and anticipated part of the show that can run closer to ten minutes, and almost always parody current events. Although often uneven in quality and a magnet for jabs from critics, the cold open is also often the most talked-about part of the show.

This week’s cold open featured a vicious lampoon of Fox & Friends, followed by several sketches that included a very funny bit of physical comedy involving some very overactive tear ducts — and a surprise appearance by Jason.

