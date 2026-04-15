Miami Heat Coach Goes OFF After His Star Player Was Tripped by LaMelo Ball and Left Crucial Game With Injury

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tuesday was livid after star center Bam Adebayo was injured on what he considered to be a dirty by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.

The Heat and Hornets faced off Tuesday night in the NBA play-in tournament, with the winner going on to play another game for a chance at the eighth seed in the playoffs. In the second quarter of the game, Ball fell to the ground after driving to the basket to attempt a layup. While he was on the ground, he grabbed the heel of Adebayo’s foot and caused it to lift off the ground. As a result, Adebayo fell on his back and left the game with an injury. He did not return, and the Heat lost 127-126. Miami’s season came to end with the loss.

Bam Adebayo was ruled out for the game after being injured on this play 😔 pic.twitter.com/vJVTQnGUVZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2026

After the game, Spoelstra said he didn’t actually see the play at the time. Once he got a look at it after, he made it clear he believed Ball should have faced severe punishment for the “stupid play.”

“I didn’t see it, but that– I don’t think it’s cute, I don’t think it’s funny,” Spoelstra said to the media. “I think it’s a stupid play. It’s a dangerous play, obviously. Our best player is out. I’m not making an excuse. The Hornets played great. They made those plays down the stretch. We had our opportunities to win. I just– that’s a shame, you know. You should be penalized for that. I don’t think that belongs in the game, you know, tripping guys, you know, shenanigans.”

Erik Spoelstra on LaMelo Ball's dirty play on Bam: "I don't think it's cute. I don't think it's funny. I think it's a stupid play. It's a dangerous play. He should be penalized for that. I don't think that belongs in the game, tripping guys. Somebody has got to see that. He… pic.twitter.com/7pbCWPnUv8 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 15, 2026

Spoelstra added that the referees should have seen the play and officiated it accordingly, saying that Ball deserved to be thrown out of the game for the move.

During his own post-game press conference, Ball claimed he was unaware that he even tripped Adebayo.

"I apologize on that one. I got hit in the head, didn't really know where I was, but I'mma check on him and see if he's okay and everything." —LaMelo Ball on the play that led to Bam Adebayo leaving the game. pic.twitter.com/79VIG5kuMK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 15, 2026

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