‘Why Ya’ll Always Filming Me?’ Texans QB Deshaun Watson Snipes at Reporters Amid Continued Scrutiny Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is fed up with the media attention he’s getting at training camp. Before the media could ask him a question Thursday morning, Watson fired one off at reporters.

“Why are y’all always filming me every day?” Watson asked. “It’s the same sh*t,” he added, throwing his arms up in the air with frustration.

Deshaun Watson walked by the media and asked: “Why are y’all always filming me every day. It’s the same sh—“ pic.twitter.com/f1EZlZOMY8 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 12, 2021

Playing football on national TV, Watson is used to the cameras being on him, but he’s right, it is the same sh*t. Nothing has changed between the Texans and their star quarterback, who stated his desire to be traded away from Houston at the end of last season. The 25-year-old three-time Pro Bowler still wants to be traded, but it became much more difficult to grant his wish amid sexual misconduct accusations from more than 20 women.

The allegations were publicized more than four months ago, with claims of Watson engaging in sexual misconduct during massage appointments. Watson has not been disciplined by the NFL, but criminal investigations and civil lawsuits are ongoing.

Watson continues to attend training camp practices to avoid a suspension. Even though the Texans list him as the fourth quarterback on their depth chart, the attention remains on Watson as reporters judge and measure every rep he takes. Thursday’s interaction was the first time Watson spoke with the media since the sexual misconduct allegations.

Amid the media scrutiny, the Texans even attempted to end training camp early on Wednesday. Moving into regular-season mode would augment media limitations, but the NFL declined the Texans attempt, reaffirming that all daily practices must be open to local media through Aug. 26. As long as local media and Watson both continue to attend training camp practices, the scrutiny will remain on the quarterback, regardless of where he sits on the depth chart.

