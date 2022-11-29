Women Who Settled Lawsuits With Deshaun Watson Planning To Attend His First Game Back From Suspension for Misconduct

Some women who settled with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson plan to be in attendance for his first game back from an 11-game suspension.

Watson was suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, in an agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA, after he was accused by more than 20 women of committing sexual assault during massage therapy.

Watson will play his former team, the Houston Texans, in his first game back from the 11-game suspension. The game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented 25 of the women who filed lawsuits against Watson, stated that some of his client who settled lawsuits against Watson plan to attend the game on Sunday.

When asked why some women would attend the game, Buzbee said, “to kind of make a statement, ‘hey, we’re still here. We matter. Our voice was heard, and this is not something that’s over. [Sexual harassment and assault] happen every day in the United States.'”

When the alleged incidents occurred, Watson was still a member of the Texans. More than 20 women alleged that Watson tried to kiss them, touch them, or expose himself to them when they gave him a massage.

Out of the 25 women who filed a lawsuit against Watson, 23 settled out of court, one woman dropped her case against Watson, and one declined to settle. Buzbee thinks her case will go to trial.

Buzzbee added that the women declined to comment.

In March, Watson was traded to the Browns from the Texans and continued to deny any wrongdoing. Two Texas grand juries did not indict Watson on any charges.

In October, Watson faced a new sexual misconduct charge filed in Texas regarding a 2020 massage.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com