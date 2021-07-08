Yankee Announcers Exasperated After Replay Fools Them into Enthusiastic Home Run Call: ‘Sorry, It Was on the Monitor’

New York Yankees play-by-play voice John Sterling is known for making an occasional gaffe in the broadcast booth, but it’s hard to blame his latest, and maybe worst call, on the legendary radio announcer.

While Major League Baseball broadcasts have started to look and sound normal after last season was greatly disrupted by Covid-19, most announcers are still challenged by having to call road games remotely. The reality of that challenge was on full display Wednesday night, when Sterling and his counterpart in the booth Suzyn Waldman thought they were watching a home run from star slugger Aaron Judge.

“Now here’s Judge,” Sterling said to set up the call. “And the breaking ball is hit in the air to deep left. That ball is high, it is far, it is gone! – Unfortunately, that was a replay of the home run. But it was a good replay.”

IT IS GONE! Unfortunately, it was a replay of the home run, but it was a good replay! I’m sorry, it’s on the monitor. What am I supposed to do? pic.twitter.com/R2lS61Au0o — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) July 8, 2021

“I’m sorry, it was on the monitor. What am I supposed to do?” the 83-year-old Sterling added.

“This is a great way to do a game, isn’t it?” Waldman said, as both announcers were obviously frustrated by having to call road games remotely.

Last month, Waldman said she was “embarrassed” after missing a crucial 9th inning play while looking at her notes, believing the mistake wouldn’t have happened if she was watching the game live.

Major League Baseball is not preventing Waldman and Sterling, who are both vaccinated, from traveling with the team. The Yankees hit the 85% vaccination threshold three months ago, which loosened most Covid restrictions, including the ability to travel with broadcasters.

Keeping broadcasters at home while the team is on the road, could be a financial decision from TV networks and radio stations. In the case of Sterling and Waldman, Audacy owns the Yankees flagship radio station WFAN. Despite the potential for financial gain, remote broadcasts remain a net loss for the audience.

