Ad Exec Warns Trump Being Reinstated By Elon Musk a ‘Red Line’ For Some Advertisers on Twitter

If billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk reinstates former President Donald Trump‘s account when and if he takes control of Twitter, many advertisers could bail according to one advertising executive.

Musk has styled himself as a free speech activist during his months-long flirtation with buying Twitter, and has previously said he would reinstate Trump. But as his takeover becomes imminent, Global Head of Partnerships and Managing Partner for GroupM Kiely Taylor says that could be a costly decision, if her clients are any indication. From Patience Haggin and Suzanne Vranica of The Wall Street Journal:

Mr. Musk said this spring that as owner of Twitter he would reinstate former President Donald Trump’s account, which the platform suspended indefinitely after linking Mr. Trump’s comments to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. That would be a red line for some brands, said Kieley Taylor, global head of partnerships at GroupM, a leading ad-buying agency that represents blue-chip brands. About a dozen of GroupM’s clients, which own an array of well-known consumer brands, have told the agency to pause all their ads on Twitter if Mr. Trump’s account is reinstated, Ms. Taylor said. Others are in wait-and-see mode. Ms. Taylor said she expects to hear from many more clients if Mr. Trump’s account returns. “That doesn’t mean that we won’t be entertaining lots of emails and phone calls as soon as a transaction goes through,” Ms. Taylor said. “I anticipate we’ll be busy.”

On the heels of that report, Musk put out a lengthy statement trying to reassure advertisers:

Dear Twitter Advertisers The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society. In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost. That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility. That said, Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Musk’s statements do not address the issue of Trump’s reinstatement.

