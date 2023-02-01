Elon Musk Ignores Democrats While Visiting D.C., Only Scheduled Meetings with Republicans

Elon Musk visited Washington D.C. last week and met with a number of politicians, but he reportedly had little to no interest in sitting down with Democrats.

Politico’s Rebecca Kern and Nicholas Wu reported this week that Musk only scheduled meetings with Republicans during Capitol tour, only running into Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) at one point on accident.

From Politico:

Elon Musk’s unannounced, whirlwind tour of Capitol Hill last week had a number of high-profile stops: A happy birthday visit to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and a sit-down with GOP firebrand Rep. Jim Jordan, among others. He even met with White House officials to talk electric cars. One thing it didn’t include: Congressional Democrats.

One of the subjects Musk reportedly discussed was upcoming hearings on Twitter’s censoring of content before Musk ever came aboard.

His trip managed to ruffle some feathers too, with Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) telling Politico only meeting with Republicans was a “serious mistake.”

“I think it’s seriously a mistake and I think it would be a good thing to have him come in and explain himself.,” she said.

Musk did tweet last week about meeting both House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Jeffries about Twitter’s future, though he did not say the Jeffries meeting was an unscheduled run-in. He said he was visiting the Capitol to have discussions on how to keep Twitter “fair” to both major political parties.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1618747157963735040

“Just met with @SpeakerMcCarthy & @RepJeffries to discuss ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties,” he tweeted.

