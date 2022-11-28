Elon Musk Throws Down the Gauntlet Against Apple: ‘Do They Hate Free Speech in America?’

Elon Musk is wondering if Apple hates “free speech in America” after the company pulled most of its advertising from Twitter. He also accused Apple of threatening to remove Twitter from their App Store.

“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?” Musk tweeted on Monday.

He followed up by asking Apple CEO Tim Cook, “what’s going on here?”

What’s going on here @tim_cook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Numerous Musk critics pushed back on the new Twitter owner’s definition of free speech, arguing Apple is free to flee the company amidst Musk’s takeover, which has been riddled with mass layoffs and controversial decisions like ending Donald Trump’s suspension.

“This makes no sense,” MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tweeted in response to Musk, arguing protesting private companies like Gap or Whole Foods does not equate to hating free speech.

This makes no sense. Not buying clothes from @Gap doesn't mean you're a nudist.

Not buying groceries at @WholeFoods doesn't mean you're on a food strike.

Twitter is one of many media platforms advertisers can choose to do business with. https://t.co/98VTDHljPr — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) November 28, 2022

Other typically regular Musk critics came to Apple’s defense.

They hate hate speech https://t.co/unJt8Xkdd6 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 28, 2022

A private corporation's decision to advertise (or not) on a given social media platform is an exercise of free speech. So are Musk's/Twitter's moderation decisions. If Twitter wants to be more like Gab, it can be! But other free citizens get to choose their level of participation https://t.co/eoqzuXuemc — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 28, 2022

Ok, clearly this is a "thing" with you. Let's try this: #FirstAmendment applies to actions by federal, state, local governments not privately owned entities like Twitter. Apple may not like the tenor of the speech on this platform since you bought it and is free to go elsewhere. https://t.co/Bg2fosWNty — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) November 28, 2022

Musk has said his goal is to make Twitter profitable and to turn the social media platform into a public town square with limited activity from bot and spam accounts.

Musk doubled down on his criticism of Apple after the company LBRY claimed that Apple threatened removing them from their store if they did not “filter some search terms from being returned” during the Covid pandemic.

“Who else has Apple censored?” Musk asked in response.

Who else has Apple censored? https://t.co/lZculFIkAX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk also claimed Apple similarly threatened to “withhold” Twitter from their App Store.

“Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why,” the Twitter owner announced. He also posted a poll for his Twitter followers, asking whether Apple should “publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers.”

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk has relied on polls posted to Twitter in the past, previously asking users whether he should allow Trump back onto the platform. After a slim majority voted “yes,” Musk announced the former president’s account was being reinstated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com