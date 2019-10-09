Facebook has rejected a request from former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign to remove an ad created by President Donald Trump’s campaign which claimed Biden used his White House position to benefit his son Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine.

In a letter, the social network company claimed its decision was “grounded in Facebook’s fundamental belief in free expression, respect for the democratic process, and belief that in mature democracies with a free press, political speech is already arguably the most scrutinized speech there is.”

Biden’s campaign called Facebook’s refusal “unacceptable,” and claimed, “objectively false information to influence public opinion poisons the public discourse and chips away at our democracy.”

“Whether it originates from the Kremlin or Trump Tower, these lies and conspiracy theories threaten to undermine the integrity of our elections in America,” a campaign spokesman expressed. “It is unacceptable for any social media company to knowingly allow deliberately misleading material to corrupt its platform.”

President Trump has repeatedly exploited Hunter Biden’s dealings with a Ukrainian company in an effort to gain a foothold over his father should he become the Democratic nominee for 2020.

Last week, the president posted a parody version of Nickelback’s “Photograph” which featured a photograph of Joe and Hunter Biden playing golf with the boardmember of a Ukrainian gas company.

