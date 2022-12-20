JUST IN: Elon Musk ‘Actively Looking’ for New Twitter CEO as He Suggests Poll Was Rigged By ‘Bots’

Elon Musk has been “actively looking” for a new CEO of Twitter, reported CNBC on Tuesday.

Musk, who owns the social media platform after acquiring it a couple months ago for $44 billion, conducted a poll over the weekend asking if he should step down as CEO of Twitter. The final tally showed that 57.5 percent of the 17,502,391 votes wanted Musk to step down as CEO, while 42.5 percent did not. In tweeting the poll on Sunday, Musk said he would “abide by the results of this poll.”

Musk has suggested that the poll was rigged by bots and said that only Twitter Blue subscribers, who pay $8 a month to have a blue checkmark next on their account homepage, will be allowed to vote in polls about Twitter policy changes going forward.

Nonetheless, Musk had previously said he would not permanently be CEO.

“I frankly don’t want to be the CEO of any company,” Musk told a court last month in a trial related to Tesla, where Musk is also CEO.

Musk has come under fire for controversial moves, including temporarily banning the accounts of several journalists late last week, including the Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, The New York Times’s Ryan Mac, former MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann, and others.

Musk’s justification for the banning was the sharing of an account he banned that tracked Musk’s air travel. He decried this tracking as doxing despite the information being publicly available. The European Union threatened sanctions due to the banning.

After conducting a poll of whether he should restore their accounts, in which most voters said yes, the accounts were brought back.

