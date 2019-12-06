The New Jersey State Twitter Account Is Going Full Jersey

If you’ve been on Twitter recently, you may have noticed some interesting activity from the official New Jersey state account. And if you haven’t, please enjoy some of the highlights below:

the church of disco fries https://t.co/XdZY7cjXPZ — New Jersey ☃️ (@NJGov) December 2, 2019

where's the lie tho https://t.co/hnpUsV2qFq — New Jersey ☃️ (@NJGov) December 2, 2019

raised in jersey, live in jersey, bleed jersey, stan jersey https://t.co/CwWS2FruP8 — New Jersey ☃️ (@NJGov) December 4, 2019

calling on @NewJerseyOAG to stop this schmear campaign immediately https://t.co/hMtxe69FiI — New Jersey ☃️ (@NJGov) December 5, 2019

what exit — New Jersey ☃️ (@NJGov) December 6, 2019

To answer your first question: no, the account has not been hacked.

This week NorthJersey.com profiled the women behind the account embracing the extremely-Jersey digital strategy:

The cheeky gag was part of a strategy to lure in social media users with some on-brand Jersey personality so the state can hit them with more serious business, like urging people to sign up for health insurance, promoting the Garden State wine industry and wishing Asbury Park native Danny DeVito a happy birthday. “We really wanted to be more engaging, more human,” said Pearl Gabel, New Jersey’s digital director. “I don’t want to be like another state. I really wanted to find the essence of Jersey”… Her partner-in-Twitter-crime is Megan Coyne, a 22-year-old who educates the, well, more senior staff about fresh internet memes. In the last two months, in tweets to verify the existence of Central Jersey, Coyne used the sign bunny and the buff bunny vs. small bunny memes. “Those were two I had to explain,” Coyne said.

@NYGov, ball’s in your court.

