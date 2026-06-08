Tom Homan Praises Meal He Ate With Delaney Hall Detainees: ‘Didn’t Even Finish It All!’

Border Czar Tom Homan praised the meal he ate with detainees at a controversial New Jersey detention center, claiming he “didn’t even finish” the meal despite ongoing protests over allegedly inedible food.

Homan joined Monday’s edition of Fox and Friends to discuss the continued protests at Delaney Hall, a privately owned facility in Newark, which have made headlines in recent days due to allegedly horrific conditions, leading hundreds of detainees to go on a labor and hunger strike.

Detainees have claimed that they have been given expired, sometimes maggot-infested food and live in overcrowded cells, allegations that multiple lawmakers who have visited the facility have confirmed.

The reportedly brutal conditions, which DHS has denied, triggered protests outside the facility that have at times turned violent, with ICE agents pepper-spraying Sen. Andy Kim(D-NJ).

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill (D), who also attended the protest, claimed she was denied access to the facility with a history of allegations of inhumane treatment.

DHS has repeatedly denied any allegations of poor facilities, a trend Homan continued on Monday, claiming he had personally toured Delaney Hall and eaten the food served to detainees.

“I went through every square foot in that facility,” said Homan.

He continued:

I went through the bathrooms. I went through the detention area. I went to indoor and outdoor recreation. As a matter of fact, outdoor recreation has kind of a state of the art exercise equipment, which kind of shocked me. I hear a lot of complaining about the food. I went there unannounced the following day, unannounced. I wept there and had lunch. I sat there in the cafeteria with detainees. Had the same meal they had. I had my security detail, of course. But I had the same tray they had. I looked around the room and saw I had the same tray. It was spaghetti and meat sauce. It was green beans. It was charro beans. It was rolls and butter. It was a few drink. It was dessert. I ate it. Now, is it a five star cuisine, no. But was it a well-established meal? Yes, it was. Matter of fact, I didn’t even finish it all, and I’m not a little guy.

Watch above via Fox News.

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