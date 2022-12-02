‘This Will Be Awesome🍿’ Elon Musk Announces Big Friday Reveal of ‘What Really Happened With Hunter Biden Story’ on Twitter

Twitter owner and self-identifying freedom of speech champion Elon Musk has been putting on a very engaging show since taking the reins at Twitter, Inc., and Friday will be no exception after he announced mid-afternoon that he’ll be revealing, at long last, the story of what “really happened” when Twitter and other tech outfits censored news about Hunter Biden‘s laptop and emails.

The banning of the New York Post over their publication of a story about then-candidate Joe Biden‘s son leaving a laptop full of damning and salacious information behind at a repair shop became as big a story as the laptop itself, and one that has lingered mostly in conservative circles as an example of tech overreach, press bias, Democratic party conspiracy, or all of the above.

In addition to being suppressed on Twitter and other social media, the Hunter Biden story was incessantly described in the non-Fox News, non-New York Post mainstream media as an obvious Russian disinformation job. But that has since been shown to be absurdly false and in fact the laptop was real, and belonged to Hunter Biden, as should have been obvious at the time.

Musk has repeatedly held out the quashing of the since verified story as an example of what was wrong at Twitter, and conservatives have been pressing him to give the scoop on the pooping on the scoop since they day he took over Twitter and started firing and rehiring and firing people.

Now he says the time has come, and all will be revealed. “What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5pm ET!” he announced in tweet at 3:39 pm ET.

“This will be awesome,” he added, including a popcorn emoji for emphasis.

What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5pm ET! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

This will be awesome 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

To cap it all off, there will apparently be some sort of live Q&A.

Will include live Q&A — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Will he reveal what conservatives are dying to hear about malfeasance or collusion? Or will it be an incredible 180 absolving the company he now owns? He’s already accused the past owners of other political chicanery. But he’s also demonstrated a manic unpredictability with the company that approaches chaos. So who knows?

We will soon, though. Stick around.

