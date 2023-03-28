‘Very Odd’ Elon Musk Joins Republicans Outraged Over Claim Twitter Files Journo Visited By IRS Day of Testimony

Elon Musk and Republican lawmakers were shocked to learn the home of journalist Matt Taibbi was reportedly visited by the IRS on the same day he gave congressional testimony earlier this month.

Taibbi is one of the journalists who has been part of the release of the Twitter Files. Twitter head Musk has given access to a handful of reporters to past internal communications in the company that suggest censorship of users on certain topics.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Taibbi had informed House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) that his home was visited by an IRS agent, and now Jordan has sent a letter demanding answers. According to Taibbi, an IRS agent visited him home and left a note telling him to get in contact with them and informing him his 2018 and 2021 tax returns had been rejected. Taibbi said he has communication showing his 2018 return was accepted and he’d previously refiled his 2021 return.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board had larger questions about the implications of IRS agents making house calls.

From the Wall Street Journal:

The bigger question is when did the IRS start to dispatch agents for surprise house calls? Typically when the IRS challenges some part of a tax return, it sends a dunning letter. Or it might seek more information from the taxpayer or tax preparer. If the IRS wants to audit a return, it schedules a meeting at the agent’s office. It doesn’t drop by unannounced. The curious timing of this visit, on the heels of the FTC demand that Twitter turn over names of journalists, raises questions about potential intimidation, and Mr. Jordan is right to want to see documents and communications relating to the Taibbi visit.

Musk and even members of Congress expressed outrage over the reported IRS visit, especially the timing of the odd house call to demand money.

“That’s very odd,” Musk tweeted in response to Michael Shellenberger, who also testified the day Taibbi did, calling the reported visit an “amazing coincidence.”

There are many Democrat voters of good will, and I see why they disagree with Republicans, but they've got to understand: at this moment, the government thugs are leftist.

“This absolutely stinks to high heaven. The IRS has a troubling history of targeting the political enemies of Democrats,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted.

Taibbi himself responded to the report and said he will be remaining publicly silent on the matter until Jordan and his committee receive a response.

“For those asking, I don’t want to comment on the IRS issue pending an answer to chairman @Jim_Jordan’s letter. I’m not worried for myself, but I did feel the Committee should be aware of the situation,” he tweeted.

