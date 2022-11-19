With Less Than 2 Hours Left and Over 14 Million Votes Cast, Margin in Musk’s Trump Twitter Poll Narrows

To Trump or not to Trump? That is the question at the heart of Twitter owner Elon Musk‘s headline-making tweet poll on whether or not to restore Donald Trump‘s access to Twitter. At the time of this article, with two hours left, the binary choice has garnered over 14 million votes and a slim margin.

A margin that’s getting slimmer.

“Reinstate former President Trump” is the posed predicament, with only two answers: Yes or No.

Early on Saturday, the result had YES at over 52% and NO at under 48%. But as the 11th hour approaches (well, the 23rd technically) the margin narrowed to 51.9% to 48.1% when this article was started. And stands, at the time of publication, at 51.8% to 48.2%, YES over NO.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Fascinating to watch Twitter Trump poll! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

The topic is the talk of politics. Musk already reinstated some controversial accounts like Kathy Griffin and The Babylon Bee. But he drew the line at Alex Jones (who used the moment in the sun for some ranting and raving.)

But the return of Trump to Twitter — or the restoration of his access — is of course a much bigger deal. Every news website and publication has an article about the poll, and plenty of politicians are getting in on the action, too.

Musk tweeted overnight several times about his poll, saying they are learning some lessons about how bots respond to Twitter polls from this experiment, and joking about the outcome.

The most entertaining outcome is the most likely – my variant on Occam’s Razor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

So will Trump be back? Even if YES wins the poll that’s no guarantee. Musk’s ‘Reign of Twitter’ has been rocky and seemingly capricious at times. At the least it could be described as an unpredictable tenure to date.

Decisions have been made and unmade, features rolled out and rolled back, employees fired and un-fired. Will Trump be un-banned and re-banned? Will he remain outcast with Jones or get back in the mix with the Bee?

And if the account is restored, what will Trump do? My money is he’d use it to promote his Truth Social posts, but plenty of observers think he’d come back full force. Then again a few actually think he’d ignore Twitter altogether, as unlikely as that sounds.

Maybe we’ll find out when the poll ends. Who knows? One thing is certain, no matter the outcome there will be wailing and gnashing of teeth. And some lame jokes, too, if I have any say in it.

Stay tuned…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com