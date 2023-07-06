‘Wow, 30 Million Sign Ups!’: Mark Zuckerberg Takes a Victory Lap Over Elon Musk With Launch of Twitter Rival Threads

Mark Zuckerberg took a victory lap on his Threads account Thursday, declaring the new app had “30 million sign-ups” just hours after its launch.

Threads is Zuckerberg’s answer to rival Elon Musk‘s Twitter, the social media juggernaut that the SpaceX CEO bought in 2022 for $44 billion. The latest numbers had Twitter at nearly 400 million registered users.

Zuckerberg broadcast membership updates on his account from,”2 million sign ups in the first two hours,” to “10 million sign ups in seven hours” that included a “mind blown” emoji. His most recent update exclaimed, “Wow, 30 million sign ups as of this morning. Feels like the beginning of something special, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead to built out the app.”

Threads is a text-based messaging app that allows Instagram users to sign up with their same usernames and opt to keep the same followers as on the photo-sharing app.

Fox News reported on some of the “hiccups” surrounding the launch.

“Some users have been able to access certain content, and a number of data privacy concerns are being raised,” reported Fox Business host Kelly O’Grady. “And, actually, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey even shared this: it’s a screenshot from the app store of all the data Threads will collect on you — including health and financial information — with the very cheeky caption, ‘All your Threads belong to us.’ So, it definitely underscores that prevalent concern how social media platforms treat user data.”

The launch of Threads comes as Twitter flounders under Musk’s myriad changes that have angered some users. According to CNBC:

Most recently, Musk said that Twitter users will only be able to see a certain number of Tweets per day in an attempt to deal with “extreme levels of data scraping” and “system manipulation” on the messaging service. Numerous Twitter users publicly complained about Musk imposing a temporary so-called “rate limit” on Twitter, saying that the Tweet limits make the app a less engaging experience.

When acknowledging Threads, Musk took a jab at Meta’s chief product officer who told employees, “We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run,” The Verge reported.

“Thank goodness they’re so sanely run,” Musk tweeted this week.

