Meghan McCain Says Sarah Palin Was ‘Set Up’ for Failure by Her Dad’s Aides, Rips Nicolle Wallace and Katie Couric

Former cohost of The View Meghan McCain appeared with Sean Hannity on Tuesday night and said Sarah Palin was wronged by her late father’s aides during his presidential campaign.

After clinching the Republican presidential nomination in 2008, Senator John McCain tapped Palin, then the governor of Alaska, to be his running mate. While she was a big hit on the right, she had some glaring gaffes. In one infamous interview, Katie Couric asked Palin which newspapers and magazines she reads and Palin either could not or would not respond except to say, “All of ’em, any of ’em.”

Meghan McCain told Hannity that when it came to Palin, her dad’s campaign aides had “set her up for failure.” She even singled out MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, who was a senior adviser for her father’s campaign. McCain blamed Wallace for arranging the interview with Couric that proved a stumper for Palin.

“I have a whole new lens of viewing how Sarah Palin was treated and how the people working for my father’s campaign really, you know, in my opinion, treated her really horribly, set her up for failure,” said McCain. “I think when you’re seeing Katie Couric talk about how Ruth Bader Ginsburg is someone she helped look good, I thought, well obviously… and I thought that obviously she probably put Sarah Palin a position to look bad. And by the way, Nicolle Wallace was the person who facilitated that interview, who now has a show on MSNBC.”

McCain later added, “I just really hope that the culture has some redemption for Sarah Palin in the same way that we have for so many other women right now.”

Watch above via Fox News.

