Andy Cohen Confronts Meghan McCain Over Her Book: ‘On a 1-to-10 Scale, How Hypocritical is it That You Wrote a Tell-All?’

Andy Cohen confronted Meghan McCain over her upcoming book, asking her if it’s “hypocritical” considering she’s often voiced her hatred for tell-alls.

McCain joined Cohen on Wednesday’s edition of Watch What Happens Live to promote her new audio memoir Bad Republican, which Cohen joked “could have been titled Very Gifted Tea Spiller,” given all that she reveals in the text.

McCain gave viewers some insight into the tea she spills in her book, including that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were “funeral crashers” at her late father John McCain’s service.

“They had no goddamn business being there and it still angers me, clearly,” she added.

After discussing a few other juicy details, like the way she was allegedly treated by the rest of The View team, Cohen asked McCain a rather pointed question.

“On a 1-to-10 scale, how hypocritical is it that you wrote a tell-all after prefacing every tell-all interview on The View with ‘I hate tell-alls?’” he said, referring to McCain’s vocal disdain for the form of text.

In a July 2020 episode of The View, McCain told Mary Trump she had an issue with “family tell-all books,” adding, “especially when it comes to families with fame and power.”

“What do you say to people like me who think this is just a great way for you to get a paycheck right now?” McCain asked Trump.

Defending her upcoming book, McCain claimed she only takes issue with “political tell-alls,” adding that her family has read everything in the text.

Cohen again asked if she thinks the book is “hypocritical,” prompting her to say, “Um, I don’t, but it’s OK if other people do, I don’t really care.”

