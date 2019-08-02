President Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway lashed out at former Trump official Nikki Haley’s criticism of the president, while her husband George Conway urged more critiques from Haley.

Earlier Friday, Haley expressed disappointment in Trump mocking the burglary of Rep. Elijah Cummings’ home in Baltimore, saying the mocking was “so unnecessary.” That caused Kellyanne Conway to respond “THIS is so unnecessary” and endorse Trump’s re-election.

THIS is so unnecessary

Trump-PENCE2020 https://t.co/wopDdCWRwR — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 2, 2019

Meanwhile, George Conway, Kellyanne’s husband who has dedicated a large portion of his life to trashing his wife’s boss on Twitter, encouraged Haley to criticize Trump even more.

Come on out, Nikki, the water’s warm. Be on the right side of history. Be on the right side. pic.twitter.com/MIjuUPSHtN — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 2, 2019

“Be on the right side of history,” George Conway said.

