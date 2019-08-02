comScore

As the Conways Turn: Kellyanne Bashes Nikki Haley for Trump Jab … Just After George Encourages Haley to Go After POTUS

By Connor MannionAug 2nd, 2019, 2:12 pm

President Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway lashed out at former Trump official Nikki Haley’s criticism of the president, while her husband George Conway urged more critiques from Haley.

Earlier Friday, Haley expressed disappointment in Trump mocking the burglary of Rep. Elijah Cummings’ home in Baltimore, saying the mocking was “so unnecessary.” That caused Kellyanne Conway to respond “THIS is so unnecessary” and endorse Trump’s re-election.

Meanwhile, George Conway, Kellyanne’s husband who has dedicated a large portion of his life to trashing his wife’s boss on Twitter, encouraged Haley to criticize Trump even more.

“Be on the right side of history,” George Conway said.

