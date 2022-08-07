AWKWARD: Trump Invites Swimmer on Stage During CPAC Speech, Who Recoils When Ex-President Goes in for a Kiss

There was an awkward moment during Donald Trump’s CPAC speech when the former president seemed as though he tried to kiss swimmer Riley Gaines on stage, but she appeared to recoil.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference event in Texas on Saturday, Trump — in an address where he bragged about himself and mocked the January 6 testimony against him — focused some of his remarks on defending parental rights. In this portion of the speech, the former president proposed abolishing the Department of Education if it pushes the “radicalism” of teaching schoolchildren “inappropriate” racial, sexual or political topics.

“And we will keep men out of womens’ sports,” Trump exclaimed, earning a fresh round of applause from the audience.

As the clapping died down, Trump summoned Gaines to the stage. Gaines, a former swimmer for the University of Kentucky, has gained prominence in conservative circles by being a vocal critic of trans swimmer Lia Thomas competing against women.

Trump referred to Gaines as a “beautiful, great swimmer” who’s “so brave.” But when she approached Trump at the podium, Gaines seemed to flinch and pull away from the ex-president as he leaned in on her.

“Basically all I wanna say is that it takes a brain, and common sense, and 5th-grade biology-level understanding to realize this is blatantly unfair,” Gaines said to the crowd. “It’s completely obvious…I’ll keep it short, and I’m just gonna say keep female sports female.”

As Gaines moved away from the lectern, Trump kept an arm behind her back as he came back to the microphone to joke that he could beat her in a race.

“Just to show you how ridiculous it is, look at me,” Trump said. “I am much bigger and much stronger than her, there is no way she could beat me in swimming, do we all agree?”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

