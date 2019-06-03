comScore

Bette Midler Called Out For Circulating Fake Trump Quote

By Morgan PhillipsJun 3rd, 2019, 11:30 am

Bette Midler Panned For Fake Trump Quote

Bette Midler shared a phony quote from President Donald Trump referring to Republicans as the “dumbest group of voters” on Twitter Sunday night, but users were quick to point out to the American singer-songwriter that the quote purportedly from a 1998 People magazine interview had been forged.

Some referred to a 2015 Snopes fact check in which Snopes confirmed the image was falsified, as they could not find any interview or profile on Trump from 1998 in People’s online content archive.

