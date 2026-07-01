Fox News Anchor Bill Hemmer Confronts WH Spox About Trump and Sons Making Money While He’s in Office

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer confronted a White House spokeswoman on Wednesday with recent reports about the sums of money President Donald Trump and his sons have made during the first year of his second term.

Speaking with White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly on America’s Newsroom, Hemmer asked about two concerning reports this week, one about the $1.6 billion Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump stand to make in a mining deal with Kazakhstan.

The other concerned a financial disclosure by the president that revealed his family made more than $1 billion through the family cryptocurrency venture.

After playing a clip of President Trump being grilled on the reports at Joint Base Andrews earlier Wednesday, Hemmer asked Kelly, “What’s the White House’s position on all these questions?”

Kelly replied:

Well, I think the president said it best. And let’s remember, Bill, why Americans elected this president to office. Because he was an outsider who was tremendously successful in business, built the New York City skyline, and that’s what Americans wanted. They wanted a businessman in office. So he has had a tremendously successful career. Of course, his assets are in a blind trust. Has no control of those trades. He’s pretty busy as president. He’s not doing those trades from the Oval Office as he’s making decisions for our country. But look, as he said, all of his policies, historic tax cuts — the largest tax cut in history, which by the way, every Democrat voted against — bringing investments into our country to create jobs, creating Trump accounts to build a financial safety net for American children. These are policies that uplift all Americans. So yes, the president has had a pretty successful career in the past, as you know. But these are policies uplifting and making all Americans wealthier and more prosperous.

Watch above via Fox News.

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