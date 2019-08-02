comScore

BREAKING: Rep. Ratcliffe Out as Trump’s Pick For Director of National Intelligence

By Josh FeldmanAug 2nd, 2019, 2:20 pm

Less than a week after announcing Congressman John Ratcliffe as his nominee for Director of National Intelligence, President Donald Trump has announced Ratcliffe is out.

Trump tweeted that Ratcliffe “is being treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media” and claimed that Ratcliffe decided to remain in Congress after “I explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people”:

Ratcliffe himself tweeted a statement saying, “I do not wish for a national security and intelligence debate surrounding my confirmation, however untrue, to become a purely political and partisan issue. The country we all love deserves that it be treated as an American issue.”

Ratcliffe’s came under scrutiny this week following the president’s announcement, with several reports coming out on how he exaggerated certain parts of his resumé.

