The House of Representatives has subpoenaed Secretary of Energy Rick Perry for documents related to the Ukraine matter.

President Donald Trump and his allies’ interactions with Ukraine are the subject of an ongoing impeachment inquiry. According to Politico, the subpoena demands Perry submit “a series of documents related to Perry’s knowledge of President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.”

The deadline to submit documents is Oct. 18.

CNN’s Jake Tapper also covered the news live on The Lead Thursday, reading off the subpoena.

“It says recently public reports have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the president’s stark message to the Ukrainian president, the chairman wrote,” Tapper read. “These reports have raised significant questions about your efforts to press Ukrainian officials to change the management structure at a Ukrainian state-owned company to benefit individuals involved with Rudy Giuliani’s push to get Ukraine involved in our 2020 election.”

“That’s a lot to chew over,” Tapper noted.

Watch above, via CNN.

