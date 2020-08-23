Kellyanne Conway, one of the longest serving top officials in the Trump administration, is leaving the White House at the end of the month.

The White House adviser, who served as President Donald Trump’s third and final campaign manager in 2016, told him Sunday night that she would be stepping down, according to the Washington Post.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month,” Conway wrote in a statement posted to her Twitter. “George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

“This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” she wrote.

Her husband George Conway, a high profile critic of Trump, said Sunday he would be stepping away from Twitter, as well as the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group he co-founded. Before departing Twitter, Conway posted a lengthy thread in which he decried the president, his wife’s boss, as a “narcissistic sociopath” and a “cancer on the presidency” guilty of multiple crimes. “He has thoroughly corrupted his office, as well those around him,” the Republican lawyer wrote.

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

The couple’s teenaged daughter also said on Sunday she would be stepping away from Twitter, after making headlines for publicly criticizing her parents, particularly her mother’s work for Trump. On Saturday night, she said her mother’s White House job “ruined [her] life,” and said she would be seeking emancipation from her parents.

Read Kellyanne Conway’s full statement below.

