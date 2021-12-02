Brian Kilmeade Asks Trump if Melania Is Refusing to Return to the White House if He Runs In 2024

Donald Trump’s interview with Fox & Friends went in an interesting direction when Brian Kilmeade asked the ex-president if Melania Trump doesn’t want to go back to the White House.

Trump held a lengthy phone conversation with the show on Thursday, and as ran through a wide variety of topics, he continuously moaned about how the country has been doing under his successor, Joe Biden. This prompted Kilmeade to ask “Does it make you want to get another four years and be the 47th president, and is it true that the former first lady, Melania Trump, has told you I’m not going back if you run again?”

“No, that’s not true,” Trump said with a snigger. “That’s an interesting one. More fake news. That’s not true. She was a great first lady and she did a great job. She loves the people, they love her, I see how they love her.”

Kilmeade eventually brought the discussion back to his first question by asking “Do you want to be the 47th president? Do you think you’re the only one to bring it back as the 47th president?” Trump didn’t directly answer the question, instead digressing to talk about his poll numbers.

It isn’t clear what prompted Kilmeade to ask his question with regards to Melania, but there have been reports in recent months about her dissatisfaction as first lady and a lack of interest in going back to that life.

In September, CNN released a report saying Mrs. Trump told people she has no desire to return to the White House, and won’t help her husband’s campaign if he runs again. Quite separately, Melania’s former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham said in her recent tell-all that Mrs. Trump deliberately tried to embarrass and ignore her husband as she got fed up with his scandalous behavior.

