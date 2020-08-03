CNN’s Jim Acosta challenged Donald Trump on Monday over how many times the president’s coronavirus pandemic messaging has diverged from public health experts.

During a White House press pool spray, Acosta asked the president, “Can you explain why so many of the public health experts on the Coronavirus task force are contradicting you on things like why the virus is so widespread in this country…Why are so many of these people on your task force contradicting you?”

Acosta especially referred to the fact that Trump repeatedly promoted hydroxychloroquine again in recent days, even though Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, and Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir all said the drug has not shown itself to be an effective treatment for the virus.

Trump answered by once again claiming hydroxychloroquine has “tremendous support but politically it’s toxic because I supported it.”

“If I would have said ‘do not use hydroxychloroquine under any circumstances’ they would have said it’s a great thing,” Trump said.

Trump went on about the “very positive statements” certain people have offered about the drug, but Acosta cut in to note that Trump’s team says “it doesn’t work.” The president replied to that by insisting “I get along” with Fauci before waxing on about multiple times where they opposed each other.

Trump continued from there by bragging about his leadership, and when Acosta tried to note that the U.S. has seen over 157,000 deaths, Trump shushed him by saying, “fake news CNN, hold it.”

Watch above, via CNN.

