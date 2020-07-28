Dr. Anthony Fauci shrugged off Donald Trump’s attacks in light of the president’s new tweetstorm smearing his medical recommendations regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci gave an interview to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday, who immediately asked him to react to Trump’s new tweets undermining Fauci, dismissing face masks, and promoting hydroxychloroquine. Trump’s tweets have been called out as a promotion of misinformation, and when Fauci offered his thoughts, he once again stressed the importance of wearing masks, adhering to social distancing, and following public health guidelines.

“The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials that have looked at the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it is not effective in coronavirus disease,” Fauci said. After that, Stephanopoulos asked him about Trump’s other tweets accusing him of being a fraud who has misled the American public.

“Can you continue to do your job when the President of the United States is publicly questioning your credibility in this way?” Stephanopoulos asked.

His response:

I don’t know how to address that. I’m just going to certainly continue doing my job. I don’t tweet. I don’t even read them, so I don’t really want to go there. I just will continue to do my job no matter what comes out because I think it’s very important. We’re in the middle of a crisis with regard to a pandemic. This is what I do, this is what I’ve been trained for all my professional life and I’ll continue to do it…I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances.

Watch above, via ABC.

