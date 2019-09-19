CNN anchor John King laid out the foreign leaders President Donald Trump spoke with during the timeframe specified in a complaint filed by a whistleblower.

King was speaking with his panel on Inside Politics Thursday about the implications of a whistleblower complaint concerning Trump allegedly making a pledge to another head of state in a phone call.

“We don’t know which leader is at issue here. We do know around that timeframe the president spoke with five leaders, around the time the complaint was filed on August 12th. In the days and weeks before that, he spoke with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, the Pakistani prime minister, the Dutch prime minister and the leader of Qatar.

The full names of the latter leaders, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, were listed in an accompanying graphic.

“Obviously the anti-Trump crowd says, ‘aha Putin.’ We don’t know that” King noted.

“There is a lot of concern of people close to the president, that when he gets into these one-on-one conversations with Putin, he gives away the store,” The Washington Post reporter Toluse Olorunnipa said. “That’s why there’s a lot of speculation it may be that July 31st Russia call, but it’s not clear yet exactly who he was talking to. But it was definitely something he said that caused this whistleblower to go forward.”

“There’s an easy way to fix this, the president clearly knows what it was about. He’s tweeting this morning he did nothing wrong. Great. Declassify–release the transcript of the call. This could be over by nightfall. Simple, easy. Won’t happen,” King said.

Watch above, via CNN.

