CNN’s Smerconish Presses Kellyanne Conway on Trump’s Charlottesville Defense: No, It Wasn’t the ‘Perfect Answer’

CNN’s Michael Smerconish pressed White House counselor Kellyanne Conway this morning on President Donald Trump claiming his infamous Charlottesville response was “answered perfectly.”

Trump defended his response after its invocation by Joe Biden in his campaign kickoff this week.

Smerconish told Conway, “I get that he did not explicitly refer to white supremacists as fine people. I get that he condemned white nationalists and Neo-Nazis. But who exactly are the fine people?”

Conway said that POTUS is being “smeared” on this and brought up the part of the president’s comments in which he said, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists — because they should be condemned totally.”

“Anybody who just gives the slur and the statement ‘fine people’ and says that he meant the neo-Nazis are lying about what he actually said at the time,” she added.

Smerconish responded, “But no ‘fine person’ would stand alongside torchbearers who are chanting ‘Jews will not replace us.'”

Conway said that “those people are the ones the president is condemning.”

She went on to rip Biden over his video and tout Trump’s record he and the other Democrats will be running against.

Smerconish brought things back to Charlottesville and said, “It was not the perfect answer, because the perfect answer would have left no room for ambiguity or interpretation.”

Conway insisted there isn’t any ambiguity, saying, “He specifically called out KKK, neo-nationalists, white supremacists.”

“And if that weren’t true, I wouldn’t work in the White House,” she added.

