‘Could You Imagine If I Were President Right Now and We Had This Massive Attack From the Coronavirus?’ Trump Asks Dan Bongino

By Sarah RumpfAug 7th, 2021, 11:22 pm
 

Well, at least he’s acknowledging he’s no longer president.

Former President Donald Trump joined Dan Bongino Saturday on Fox News for a meandering discussion, and unsurprisingly they discussed the Covid-19 pandemic, with one specific comment from Trump raising eyebrows online.

Bongino brought up the recent “explosion” of Covid cases and the “reemergence of mandates,” and asked the former president what he thought.

Trump answered with a hypothetical, asking Bongino to “imagine” if Trump were president while we had a “massive attack from the coronavirus,” then bragging about the development of the vaccine right before saying it was “somebody’s choice, somebody’s freedom” if they didn’t want to get it:

Well, first of all, could you imagine if I were president right now and we had this massive attack from the coronavirus, you know, now they like to call it, they have new names and they have other new names, but it’s exactly what we had, we had the same thing. If that were me, they would say ‘what a horrible thing, what a horrible job.’ These are numbers in some cases that are equivalent to what it was, but we don’t hear that.

I think I have to be a big vaccine fan because I’m the one who got it done so quickly, we got it less nine months, it was supposed to take five years. They would have never even gotten it done so I am a big fan. At the same time, I’m a fan of our freedoms and people have to make that choice for themselves and I would recommend they get it and get it done and they’re being protected and the vaccines turned out to be a tremendous thing and I also though feel strongly here are some people who do not want to do it and I really believe in somebody’s choice, somebody’s freedom and that’s the way it is.

Trump might not be allowed to tweet anymore, but that doesn’t stop anyone else from tweeting about him, and this latest interview drew some traffic, with many commenting on how there was, in fact, no need to imagine what it would be like to have a President Trump during a pandemic.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

