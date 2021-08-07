‘Could You Imagine If I Were President Right Now and We Had This Massive Attack From the Coronavirus?’ Trump Asks Dan Bongino

Well, at least he’s acknowledging he’s no longer president.

Former President Donald Trump joined Dan Bongino Saturday on Fox News for a meandering discussion, and unsurprisingly they discussed the Covid-19 pandemic, with one specific comment from Trump raising eyebrows online.

Bongino brought up the recent “explosion” of Covid cases and the “reemergence of mandates,” and asked the former president what he thought.

Trump answered with a hypothetical, asking Bongino to “imagine” if Trump were president while we had a “massive attack from the coronavirus,” then bragging about the development of the vaccine right before saying it was “somebody’s choice, somebody’s freedom” if they didn’t want to get it:

Well, first of all, could you imagine if I were president right now and we had this massive attack from the coronavirus, you know, now they like to call it, they have new names and they have other new names, but it’s exactly what we had, we had the same thing. If that were me, they would say ‘what a horrible thing, what a horrible job.’ These are numbers in some cases that are equivalent to what it was, but we don’t hear that. I think I have to be a big vaccine fan because I’m the one who got it done so quickly, we got it less nine months, it was supposed to take five years. They would have never even gotten it done so I am a big fan. At the same time, I’m a fan of our freedoms and people have to make that choice for themselves and I would recommend they get it and get it done and they’re being protected and the vaccines turned out to be a tremendous thing and I also though feel strongly here are some people who do not want to do it and I really believe in somebody’s choice, somebody’s freedom and that’s the way it is.

Trump might not be allowed to tweet anymore, but that doesn’t stop anyone else from tweeting about him, and this latest interview drew some traffic, with many commenting on how there was, in fact, no need to imagine what it would be like to have a President Trump during a pandemic.

Yeah imagine if Trump was president during the coronavirus pandemic, guess we’ll all just have to use our imaginations. https://t.co/lZoIOO9Xzl — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 8, 2021

600,000+ coronavirus deaths before January 20, 2021. https://t.co/EkdCG5QxI8 — Marc 2Xor3X Tee Shirt (@thegoodfello) August 8, 2021

so he admits he’s not president https://t.co/cxFV6JgQVf — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) August 8, 2021

This is like the T-Mobile commercial where the phone keeps cutting in and out and the lady only hears every other word and ends up wearing a medieval dress to the restaurant except that he’s on a new iPhone and just f*cking nuts.https://t.co/JS8U4GxFn2 — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) August 8, 2021

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

