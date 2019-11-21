During his testimony to Congress, David Holmes testified President Donald Trump’s phone call with Amb. Gordon Sondland at a Kyiv restaurant was so loud it apparently made Sondland wince.

You said that at some point Ambassador Sondland pulled out his cell phone and called President Trump. This was an un-secure cell phone, is that right?” Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman asked Holmes Thursday. Holmes said it was.

“You said you were able to hear President Trump’s voice through the receiver. How were you able to hear if it was not on speakerphone?” Goldman asked.

“Several things. It was quite loud when the president came on, quite distinctive. I believe Ambassador Sondland also said yesterday he often speaks loudly over the phone. I certainly experienced that,” Holmes said.

Holmes then mimed Sondland wincing in pain and pulling the phone away from his ear to demonstrate how loud Trump was on the call.

“When the president came on, he sort of winced and held the phone away from his ear like this. And he did that for the first couple of exchanges,” Holmes said, explaining how he was able to hear Trump over the phone.

Holmes went on to testify that he heard Trump ask Sondland if Volodymyr Zelensky would announce an investigation into his political opponents, which Sondland assured him on.

In a follow-up conversation, Holmes testified that Sondland told him Trump didn’t care about Ukraine and what he was interested in was Rudy Giuliani’s investigation of Joe Biden’s family.



