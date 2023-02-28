Don Jr. Seethes at ‘Biggest RINO Ever’ Paul Ryan, Claims He’s Barring Him From Going on Fox News

Donald Trump Jr. went on a diatribe against Paul Ryan, blaming the former House Speaker as the reason why he hasn’t appeared on Fox News in months.

The son of the former president posted a video to Rumble on Monday to address Ryan’s statement that he won’t attend the Republican National Convention in 2024 if the GOP nominates Donald Trump for president again.

“No one gives a crap!” Trump Jr. exclaimed. “Literally no one!”

From there, the Trump scion moved on to the fact that Ryan has spent the last 3 years sitting on the Fox Corporation’s Board of Directors. The former president has repeatedly invoked this fact when complaining about his Fox News coverage, so Trump’s son decided to take a page out of his father’s book.

This guy is the guy on the board of Fox News, which also explains a lot about the direction and some of the content I’m seeing out there folks. This explains, to me, almost everything, frankly. I know I haven’t been invited on in six months, so I’m sure that’s him pushing his RINO, America Last, war-forever garbage to the Democrats’ agenda.

Trump Jr. proceeded to mock Fox News over the negative comments the network has received for covering the news about “the biggest RINO ever” and posting the story on Instagram.

