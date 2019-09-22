Fox News host Arthel Neville put Congressman Peter King (R-NY) under considerable pressure on Sunday when she grilled him on why he doesn’t want Congress to learn about the whistleblower report filed against President Donald Trump.

As Neville brought up the whistleblower report during a broad range interview with King, she started by dissecting several of the popular claims from Trumpworld about Joe Biden’s connections to Ukraine. She also noted that Inspector General Michael Atkinson told the House Intelligence Committee that whistleblower’s report was “based on a series of events” that have been described as “urgent,” even if the complaint’s exact nature hasn’t been released yet.

“As a senior member of the House Homehand Security Committee, are you okay with information from a whistleblower that may or may not be of national security concern being withheld from Congress?” Neville asked King.

King complained that it was a “very serious constitutional issue” that the report was made public, prompting Neville to correct him and say the whistleblower “went through the proper steps,” but their report has been cut off from Congress.

“This is not somebody who just called up somebody in the press and said ‘hey, I’ve got something to tell you. I want to leak, I want to hurt the president.'”

King switched gears by arguing against the release of the president’s conversations with a foreign leader being made public. To this point, he said that if the details of the whistleblower report reach Congress, eventually they will be made public.

“This, to me, violates the separation of powers,” King said. “The President of the United States — except under maybe the most extreme circumstances — should have absolute confidence that his conversations with a foreign leader are not going to be made public to Congress or anyone else.”

Neville continued by saying “that’s a problem” if Trump did, in fact, use his office to coerce a foreign government to investigate his political enemies.

“Is that something that concerns you? That that’s what you would want to get to the bottom of?”

Neville didn’t get an answer, and she said that she reached a hard break in the show when King started railing against the “deep state” in the intelligence community.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com