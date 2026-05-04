TikTok Pulls ‘All Known’ Viral Outfit Videos Using Charlie Kirk Assassination Gunshot Audio

TikTok removed “all known” videos using gunshot audio from the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Monday, part of a viral outfit transition trend on the platform that had sparked backlash.

Users on the platform paired the fashion clips, popular on the platform, with audio from Kirk’s September 2025 killing during the transition.

The trend circulated widely in recent days, drawing condemnation from conservative influencers and pundits alike.

Turning Point USA, the youth organization founded and led by Kirk, took to X to officially denounce the content “in the strongest terms” on Sunday.

The group said, “Charlie Kirk was the victim of a real act of political violence. Turning that into viral content is grotesque and dehumanizing.”

The statement went on: “There is nothing harmless, funny, or acceptable about it. It reflects a culture that trivializes violence and reduces real human loss to a punchline.”

Early Monday the organization posted an update to say that it was notified of sweeping enforcement action by TikTok, writing: “We have been informed that all known audio and videos have been removed. We thank TikTok for its prompt action.”

UPDATE: We have been informed that all known audio and videos have been removed. We thank TikTok for its prompt action. https://t.co/n0DVVOtnXD — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) May 3, 2026

Late Sunday, a TikTok rep told Fox News Digital the material breached its policies and had confirmed that it was acting to remove the content.

“This does violate our policies, the audio does, and of course, the video,” a spokesperson said. “We’ve taken steps to remove them, and any kind of repostings or any other content using that audio.”

“We don’t allow anything that glorifies violence or anything like that, so we would take that down, which we are,” the spokesperson added.

TikTok indicated to Fox News Digital that it would continue removing reposts of the audio as they appear.

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