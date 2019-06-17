The hosts of Fox News’ The Five today mocked liberals for pushing the “conspiracy” and “delusion” that President Donald Trump would refuse to leave the White House if he loses in 2020.

Bill Maher in particular has expressed this concern, which he reiterated on CNN last week. Greg Gutfeld mocked the “apocalyptic fears” and credited the president for “having some fun” on Twitter:

A poll should be done on which is the more dishonest and deceitful newspaper, the Failing New York Times or the Amazon (lobbyist) Washington Post! They are both a disgrace to our Country, the Enemy of the People, but I just can’t seem to figure out which is worse? The good….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

…..news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT), both of these horrible papers will quickly go out of business & be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

Trump’s tweet wondering if “the people would demand” he stay longer than 8 years in office was, Gutfeld said, Trump “hav[ing] fun with his critics.”

Jesse Watters said “they need a new conspiracy because collusion died” and added they need this for part of the impeachment push.

Juan Williams, meanwhile, called Trump “highly unpredictable” and said “he said he would violate the law by taking information from foreign countries for an election, which is a felony.”

It may be “trolling,” Williams said, but he wasn’t as sure as his co-hosts. He told them that Trump could do it and his supporters would make excuses for it.

Watters said, “If Trump refuses to leave office and sits in the Oval like this, I won’t defend that.”

The hosts even talked about what Trump would do in his post-presidency. Dana Perino said Trump clearly won’t stop being vocal, and Gutfeld joked, “He’ll get an hour on Fox.”

