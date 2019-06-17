comScore
Fox News Hosts Mock Bill Maher and Others for ‘Delusion’ Trump May Not Leave WH: ‘They Need a New Conspiracy’

By Josh FeldmanJun 17th, 2019, 5:39 pm

The hosts of Fox News’ The Five today mocked liberals for pushing the “conspiracy” and “delusion” that President Donald Trump would refuse to leave the White House if he loses in 2020.

Bill Maher in particular has expressed this concern, which he reiterated on CNN last week. Greg Gutfeld mocked the “apocalyptic fears” and credited the president for “having some fun” on Twitter:

Trump’s tweet wondering if “the people would demand” he stay longer than 8 years in office was, Gutfeld said, Trump “hav[ing] fun with his critics.”

Jesse Watters said “they need a new conspiracy because collusion died” and added they need this for part of the impeachment push.

Juan Williams, meanwhile, called Trump “highly unpredictable” and said “he said he would violate the law by taking information from foreign countries for an election, which is a felony.”

It may be “trolling,” Williams said, but he wasn’t as sure as his co-hosts. He told them that Trump could do it and his supporters would make excuses for it.

Watters said, “If Trump refuses to leave office and sits in the Oval like this, I won’t defend that.”

The hosts even talked about what Trump would do in his post-presidency. Dana Perino said Trump clearly won’t stop being vocal, and Gutfeld joked, “He’ll get an hour on Fox.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

