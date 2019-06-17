CNN commentator and Democratic strategist Paul Begala offered some advice today to the candidates running for his party’s nomination in 2020: people of color are going to decide this thing.

Begala and the rest of the CNN panel were talking about Joe Biden‘s candidacy so far, with Begala noting how the former veep is probably being reined in a bit.

The one issue for Democrats in this race is “Can you beat Trump,” Begala continued, bringing up the Poor People’s Campaign Presidential Forum today and what it says about who will end up being the nominee:

“The Democratic nomination will be chosen by people of color. Too many of these candidates are running for the pain-in-the-neck over-educated over-caffeinated white liberals on Twitter! I suppose I’m one of them. But the real people who will pick the nominee of my party will be people of color.”

