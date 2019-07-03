Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov fired off a quick hit at Jesse Watters during Outnumbered after he defended President Donald Trump setting aside seats at a Fourth of July celebration for Republicans.

“We are talking about the Fourth of July, Jesse. I know you are playing this game and you are very quick and witty and I get it. But we are talking about the fourth of July, not an inauguration. You can’t politicize it,” Tarlov said to Watters after he pointed out John F. Kennedy put aside seats for supporters at his inauguration.

The panel was discussing Trump’s decision to heavily involve himself in the typically nonpartisan Independence Day celebration, bringing tanks to the National Mall and giving VIP tickets to the event to the RNC while snubbing the DNC.

“The present speaking — I don’t know if anyone has ever heard him speak in a way that wasn’t partisan. He will talk about how big his win was, maybe he will say ‘lock her up,'” Tarlov said.

Melissa Francis cautioned against expecting what Trump will say. “Let’s see what happens. Because we don’t know,” Francis said.

Tarlov also opened the discussion by joking about yesterday’s discussion of the Fourth of July rally which got heated at multiple points.

“Best day ever! I went home and cried!” Tarlov joked.

