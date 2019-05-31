Fox News’ Martha MacCallum tonight blasted Michael Wolff over a claim in his new book about her interview with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

At least one claim in Wolff’s book has already been rejected by the special counsel’s office, but he’s standing by it and the rest of the book.

Wolff did an interview with The New York Times in which he was questioned about his fact-checking process and said this:

It’s a distinction between journalists who are institutionally wedded and those who are not. I’m not. You make those pro forma calls to protect yourself, to protect the institution. It’s what the institution demands. I’m talking about those calls where you absolutely know what the response is going to be. They put you in the position in which you’re potentially having to negotiate what you know. In some curious way, that’s what much journalism is about. It’s about a negotiated truth.

There is a claim in his book that Kavanaugh got the questions from his Fox News interview with MacCallum ahead of time, and from Fox. Wolff told the Times he didn’t ask Fox News for comment because that’s “a difference between an institutional reporter and a non-institutional reporter. I don’t have to ask the silly questions.”

He also asked, “Can you imagine a circumstance under the sun in which Fox would come clean on that?”

Fox News told the Times in a statement the claim is “pure fiction,” and MacCallum herself responded on The Story tonight.

“Michael Wolff,” she said, “you may not care to know the facts but I do. So here they are. I wrote my questions on a legal pad the old fashioned way, on my way to D.C. in a car. No one from the White House or for that matter from Fox weighed in on my interview at all, period. This is a news show. We deal in facts. I have been doing this for 25 years and I have never given anyone my questions prior to an interview. That is the story. That is not ‘negotiated truth.'”

She also brought on Howard Kurtz and asked, “How does he get away with this?”

You can watch the segment above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com