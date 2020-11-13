Fox’s Harris Faulkner Goes After Trump Confidant Geraldo Over President’s Absence, Covid Neglect: ‘Where is He?’

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner confronted Geraldo Rivera — a longtime pal of President Donald Trump who had just spoken with commander in chief by phone — about why the nation’s chief executive has disappeared despite a record coronavirus surge.

In a conversation on Outnumbered Overtime Friday, Faulkner quizzed Rivera about why the normally-accessible president has gone in hiding for the past eight days.

“I’m curious about why we haven’t heard from the president,” Faulkner said. “It’s been so many days since the election. This is a man who gives us unfettered access — the media, and his citizens across America. Where is he?”

Rivera replied by summarizing his chat with the president — whom he likened to a boxer well behind on the judges’ scorecards hoping to score a miracle knockout at the end of a fight (a metaphor that doesn’t quite hold up, given that the fight is over, and the decision has already been rendered). But Faulkner pressed her point.

“The president still has to govern this nation,” she said. “We only have one president at a time. And I’m curious, Geraldo, on where he stands on doing that particular part of his job as we have tipped ourselves into another Covid crisis. We know this isn’t over yet. What would he want to tell the nation about where we are? When will we hear from him? Did he say?”

Rivera said that the president did not discuss when he’d be appearing publicly again, but speculated that he would return before long.

“Expect if this thing goes against him, you’re going to have Donald Trump to kick around again,” he said. “Because I have no doubt that this man will rise to the occasion again, and run in 2024.”

“I don’t know if it’s as much rising into the occasion or exiting with grace as much as it is leading us at a point when he’s still the most powerful man as the President of the United States right now,” Faulkner shot back.

Moments after this segment concluded, the White House announced that Trump will be speaking about a coronavirus vaccine at 4:00 p.m. ET Friday.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]