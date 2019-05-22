White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway mocked Donald Trump in a Twitter thread today after the president claimed his poll numbers would be at “65%” if it were not for special counsel Robert Mueller‘s supposed “witch hunt.”

Conway responded to Trump’s excuses with a post “fix[ing] this for you.”

“Without your bizarre, improper, impeachable, and ILLEGAL behavior in response to the perfectly justified investigation you like to call a ‘Witch Hunt,’ and without your deranged behavior in numerous other respects,” he wrote.

.@realDonaldTrump—fixed this for you: Without your bizarre, improper, impeachable, and ILLEGAL behavior in response to the perfectly justified investigation you like to call a “Witch Hunt,” and without your deranged behavior in numerous other respects, … https://t.co/KiRFF7C7Y9 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 22, 2019

“[Y]our poll numbers, especially because of the great, full-employment economy that you inherited and then goosed up with massive deficit spending, would be much higher than they are,” Conway added. “Too bad! The most unfit and incompetent president in American history.”

your poll numbers, especially because of the great, full-employment economy that you inherited and then goosed up with massive deficit spending, would be much higher than they are. Too bad! The most unfit and incompetent president in American history.https://t.co/Cs662ishnH — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 22, 2019

Earlier this morning Trump, scapegoated the “ILLEGAL Witch Hunt” for his poll numbers — which he claims should be high due to the economy.

Without the ILLEGAL Witch Hunt, my poll numbers, especially because of our historically “great” economy, would be at 65%. Too bad! The greatest Hoax in American History. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

After Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) became the first GOP lawmaker to call for the impeachment of the president, Conway urged Amash to run in 2020 against Trump.

“This would be a supreme act of patriotism by Rep. Amash,” he tweeted in response to a report that anti-Trump Republicans and libertarians are reaching out to the Michigan Republican about 2020 plans.

[image via Chip Somodevilla and Getty Images]

