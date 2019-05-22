Lawmakers Raise the Alarm Over Early Release of ‘American Taliban’ Fighter John Walker Lindh

John Walker Lindh, the man known as the “American Taliban,” is set to walk free this week after 17 years, which is prompting a great deal of concern about whether he can safely integrate back into U.S. society.

Lindh is still believed to be a follower of Islamic extremism, the same kind of views that compelled him to travel to Afghanistan and join up with the Taliban in 2001. He has spent most of the last 20 years behind bars in Indiana, however, after pleading guilty to assisting the Taliban while being investigated over a prison uprising that resulted in the death of Johnny Micheal Spann, a CIA paramilitary operative who was the first American killed during the U.S. campaign in Afghanistan.

Now that Lindh is about to go free 3 years before the end of his 20-year sentence, multiple lawmakers and figures connected with his case are concerned about whether he’s truly rehabilitated and no longer poses a public threat.

Senators Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) wrote a letter to the Federal Bureau of Prisons last week, asking what sort of training the agency provides for officials monitoring their charges for signs of violent recidivism.

“Our highest priority is keeping American safe, secure and free,” the letter says. “To that end, we must consider the security and safety implications for our citizens and communities who will receive individuals like John Walker Lindh, who continue to openly call for extremist violence.”

Johnny Spann, Mike Spann’s father, is also taking action since CNN has reported that he is asking the courts to investigate comments Lindh has made in prison which suggest he still believes in promoting Islamic radicalism. Allison Spann, Mike’s daughter, has also condemned the early release by calling it a “slap in the face” to Fox News.

