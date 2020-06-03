George Will said that Republicans will forget Donald Trump “fairly fast” when the President, according to Will, loses the 2020 election to Joe Biden. His comments on MSNBC come a day after Will’s column saying Trump and his “enablers” must be removed.

“If Republican voters listen to you and say it’s time to say no, let’s get rid of every single Republican in the Senate that they are capable of voting out, what will happen to the Republican party?” MSNBC’s Joy Reid asked. “Do you foresee a time when Republicans develop amnesia about having been so solicitous of Donald Trump?”

“I’m fairly confident that Mr. Trump will be defeated in the election,” Will said. “The next morning, a lot of Republicans will say, ‘Trump? I don’t recognize the name.’ They’ll get over this fairly fast. Our parties are very durable. Our two parties have formulated the political competition in this country since the Republicans first ran a presidential ticket in 1856.”

“The Republican party will survive,” Will continued. “What the Republican party needs — what we parents say when we are dealing with an intractable child, it needs a time-out. I think they’re going to get one.”

Reid also joked in response #TrumpWho will trend on Twitter the night after the election.

