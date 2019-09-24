comScore

Greta Thunberg Claps Back at Trump’s Mockery With New Twitter Bio

By Ken MeyerSep 24th, 2019, 1:26 pm

Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg seemed to shrug off President Donald Trump’s apparent ridicule of her by taking his remarks and making them her own.

Thunberg drew headlines earlier this week when she delivered an impassioned speech at the United Nations, condemning the member nations for what she deems to be their insufficient efforts to address climate change. Trump made an unplanned stop at the U.N.’s climate event for about 15 minutes on Monday, but the U.S. did not contribute during that portion of the summit, and Thunberg was spotted giving him an icy stare at his U.N. reception.

As it were, Trump noticed the part of Thunberg’s speech where she warned of imminent environmental catastrophe, and he had this to say about it on Twitter:

Trump’s remarks offended many critics who took them to be a sarcastic bit of mockery for the teen activist.

However, judging by Thunberg’s new Twitter bio, she’s doing just fine taking Trump’s comments in stride.

