Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg seemed to shrug off President Donald Trump’s apparent ridicule of her by taking his remarks and making them her own.

Thunberg drew headlines earlier this week when she delivered an impassioned speech at the United Nations, condemning the member nations for what she deems to be their insufficient efforts to address climate change. Trump made an unplanned stop at the U.N.’s climate event for about 15 minutes on Monday, but the U.S. did not contribute during that portion of the summit, and Thunberg was spotted giving him an icy stare at his U.N. reception.

That appears to be @GretaThunberg standing behind VP, POTUS at the UN as he’s asked about impeachment. pic.twitter.com/dBnBBrr9mo — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) September 23, 2019

As it were, Trump noticed the part of Thunberg’s speech where she warned of imminent environmental catastrophe, and he had this to say about it on Twitter:

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Trump’s remarks offended many critics who took them to be a sarcastic bit of mockery for the teen activist.

People will remember Greta’s name and accomplishments for generations. Your descendants will have to change their name to rid themselves of the stench of yours. #GretaThunbergOutdidTrump #Greta4NobelPrize https://t.co/afRwNHd6wK — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) September 24, 2019

We should impeach him just for this. https://t.co/DuIHEl1pGf — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 24, 2019

He’s 73 and she’s 16. https://t.co/NGVWjWkxDy — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 24, 2019

Trump, the President, punching down on #GretaThunberg, a 16 year old girl with Asperger’s trying to bring awareness about climate change. He can’t hit her. She flies far above him. Always will. https://t.co/n9UHBvsQdO — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 24, 2019

However, judging by Thunberg’s new Twitter bio, she’s doing just fine taking Trump’s comments in stride.

