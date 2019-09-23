Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Goes Scorched Earth on World Leaders at U.N.: ‘We Are at the Beginning of a Mass Extinction’

Climate activist Greta Thunberg did not mince words while addressing a crowd at the United Nations this week, saying the world faces a “mass extinction.”

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words … entire ecosystems are collapsing, we are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!” she said to a crowd Monday.

“There will not be any solutions or plans presented in line with these figures here today, because these numbers are too uncomfortable and you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is,” she said, after citing a number of figures about global CO2 levels.

“You are failing us,” Thunberg said. “Young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. If you choose to fail us, I say we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. Change is coming whether you like it or not.”

Thunberg also accused world leaders of inaction on the subject of climate change.

“For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying you are doing enough when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight,” she said.

President Donald Trump was not expected to attend a summit on climate change at the U.N. this morning, but showed up unexpectedly Monday to sit in on the summit. Trump’s administration has signaled addressing the impacts of climate change isn’t a priority for his administration.

