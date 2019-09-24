Boris: UK Will ‘Roll Out Red Carpet For American Friends’

In a press conference, Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that he would “roll out the red carpet for our American friends,” noting several changes that include an increased number of visas for American scientists and access to the faster e-passport system at Heathrow Airport for U.S. tourists.

Johnson also called for a free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States that relaxes tariffs for both parties.

“We will roll out the red carpet for our American friends, and we are increasing the number of visas for scientists,” Johnson said. “We’re ensuring that your brilliant students can stay on for two years, so as to get real value from their studies, and so that our economy in the UK benefits from their expertise. We are even ensuring that U.S. visitors are able to use the electronic e-passport system at Heathrow.”

“And yes we want to do the much vaunted free trade. I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, because there will be things where we do not want our NHS on the table. There will be difficulties,” the Prime Minister continued. “But I’m very glad President Trump has set up this special relationship economic working group because it is absolutely absurd that there should be tariffs in the UK on Californian wine, that British shoppers should pay over the odds for Florida orange juice, but it is also absurd and indefensible that the population of America, to the best of my knowledge, has gone for decades without eating a morsel of British lamb, or beef, let alone haggis.”

Johnson joked: “Only certain ports in the United States are licensed for the import of British cauliflowers, can you believe that? And the U.S. military are banned from buying British tape measures, as though there were some kind of general prejudice still against British rulers… Is this really necessary?”

“Let us work together to break down these barriers that have been devised by bureaucrats, because all the evidence of the last two centuries is: this is the free trade, the fastest way to increase the prosperity of both our people,” he concluded.

