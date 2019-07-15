Some Republican lawmakers have spoken out Monday with criticism of President Donald Trump‘s tweets telling the group of progressive minority congresswomen in Congress they should “go back” to the countries they came from (three of the four members of that group were born in the U.S.), with two Republican congressmen explicitly denouncing his comments as racist.

Congressman Mike Turner tweeted Monday afternoon that Trump’s tweets “were racist and he should apologize”:

I am confident that every Member of Congress is a committed American. @realDonaldTrump’s tweets from this weekend were racist and he should apologize. We must work as a country to rise above hate, not enable it. — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) July 15, 2019

And Congressman Will Hurd told CNN earlier Monday that the president’s tweets are “racist and xenophobic”:

Republican Rep. Will Hurd speaks out against President Trump’s tweets attacking freshman Democratic congresswomen: “The tweets are racist and xenophobic. They are also inaccurate. … It’s behavior that’s unbecoming of a President of the United States” https://t.co/1wlbCQe3uP pic.twitter.com/gLsyPVp5MP — CNN (@CNN) July 15, 2019

A few other Republican lawmakers have been speaking out with varying degrees of critical statements, some saying that while they don’t like comments by

We have enough challenges addressing the humanitarian crises both at our borders and around the world. Instead of digging deeper into the mud with personal, vindictive insults –we must demand a higher standard of decorum and decency. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) July 15, 2019

SUSAN COLLINS calls on Trump to “take down” racist tweet telling Democrats to leave country, calling it “way over the line.” pic.twitter.com/dhBp2QMKsW — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 15, 2019

No matter our political disagreements, aiming for the lowest common denominator will only divide our nation further. My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/QXuV8arXso — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) July 15, 2019

While I strongly disagree with the tactics, policies, and rhetoric of the far-left socialist “Squad,” the President’s tweets were inappropriate, denigrating, and wrong. It is unacceptable to to tell legal U.S. citizens to go back to their home country. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) July 15, 2019

The Tweet President Trump posted over the weekend about fellow Members of Congress are not reflective of the values of the 1,000,000+ people in Texas 22. We are proud to be the most diverse Congressional district in America. I urge our President immediately disavow his comments. — Rep. Pete Olson (@RepPeteOlson) July 15, 2019

…that we ought to be working on together – immigration, the debt ceiling, the border crisis. The President’s tweets were flat out wrong and uncalled for, and I would encourage my colleagues from both parties to stop talking so much and start governing more. — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) July 15, 2019

Rob Portman on Trump tweets: “That’s not something I would say, and I think it’s divisive, unnecessary and wrong.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 15, 2019

.@MittRomney on Trump calling for 4 congresswoman to go back to their countries of origin? “I certainly feel a number of these new members of Congress have views that are not consistent with my experience and not consistent with building a strong America.” More @NBC10Boston 5pm pic.twitter.com/3tZ4DtCuvW — Alison King NBC10 Boston (@AlisonNBCBoston) July 15, 2019

2/2 @MittRomney. “At the same time, I recognize that the Pres has a unique and noble calling to unite all Americans regardless of our creeds or race or place of our national origin and I think in that case, the Pres fell far short.” Were comments racist? Answer @NBC10Boston 5pm. pic.twitter.com/6fqxnSvNp6 — Alison King NBC10 Boston (@AlisonNBCBoston) July 15, 2019

POTUS was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the U.S. But I just as strongly believe non-citizens who abuse our immigration laws should be sent home immediately, & Reps who refuse to defend America should be sent home 11/2020. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 15, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com