Growing Chorus of Republicans Condemns Trump: From ‘Unnecessary and Wrong’ to ‘Racist and Xenophobic’

By Josh FeldmanJul 15th, 2019, 3:08 pm

Some Republican lawmakers have spoken out Monday with criticism of President Donald Trump‘s tweets telling the group of progressive minority congresswomen in Congress they should “go back” to the countries they came from (three of the four members of that group were born in the U.S.), with two Republican congressmen explicitly denouncing his comments as racist.

Congressman Mike Turner tweeted Monday afternoon that Trump’s tweets “were racist and he should apologize”:

And Congressman Will Hurd told CNN earlier Monday that the president’s tweets are “racist and xenophobic”:

A few other Republican lawmakers have been speaking out with varying degrees of critical statements, some saying that while they don’t like comments by

