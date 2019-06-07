Hannity Fires Back at ‘Abusively Biased Media Mob’ and ‘Dumb Left Wing Hack’ David Corn For Calling Him Out

Last night, Sean Hannity blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s much-reported-on “prison” comment about President Donald Trump by saying, “She wants a political opponent locked up in prison. That happens in Banana Republics, beyond despicable behavior. They would literally turn, in many ways, the USA into a country we no longer recognize.”

The Fox News host was summarily called out for hypocrisy, given the infamous “lock her up” chants from Team Trump:

Sean Hannity is incensed — incensed, I tell you — that the leader of a major American political party would call for the jailing of the leader of the other onehttps://t.co/5p9MjDj9lW — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 7, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner in the Complete Lack of Self-Awareness Contest. Please, no more entries. https://t.co/q1cK9gEXKc — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 7, 2019

Hannity says calls to jail Trump make U.S. "a banana republic." Let’s review his tapes on Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/cpOvBR7c4i — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 7, 2019

Hannity responded today in a statement to The Hill saying, “As per usual the lazy and abusively biased media mob are lying to their ever shrinking audiences yet again.”

He said the Clinton case and the Trump are are not the same thing because “Crowds that chanted ‘Lock Her Up’ were clearly referring to” Clinton’s deleted emails “or of course, the pay to play Uranium One scam”:

“The evidence is overwhelming and incontrovertible that Hillary Clinton committed multiple felonies by putting ‘classified’ and ‘Top Secret’ information on a private server, stored in a bathroom closet. Read 18 USC 793 ‘The Espionage Act,'” the host argued. “That was her underlying crime.”

Whereas, Hannity argued, “Nancy Pelosi cannot identify a ‘crime’ committed by President Trump. She just wants a political opponent put in jail which would make us no better than any of the worlds dictatorships.”

Hannity posted a link to the Hill article on Twitter with a comment calling Corn a “dumb left wing hack.”

@DavidCornDC has always been a dumb left wing hack, who loves all things Clinton and even spread Clinton’s Russian lies to impact the 2016 election. Did you do it knowingly David? Have you apologized to the American people yet? https://t.co/0RIGL2RZMW — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 7, 2019

